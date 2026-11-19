Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that U.S. leader Donald Trump will invite Ukraine to participate in the G20 summit, reports UNN.

First of all, I hope that the United States will invite Ukraine. This means that President Trump will invite his close allies, and me. We are counting on it. If not, then not - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that he had heard many different signals from people in the G20 who said that they wanted to see Ukraine at the summit.

They said, we want to see you, we support you and we absolutely support your presence. And, of course, they said that they also want Trump to invite the Russian delegation, as I understood. But we do not know the outcome; we will see. Yes, if we are invited, of course, I will represent my country, my people - Zelenskyy added.

It will be recalled

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he would consider participating in the December G20 summit in Miami — after discussing the matter with U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting today.