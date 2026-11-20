The joint position of Ukraine and its partners forced Russia to withdraw from running for a seat on the ICAO Council, UNN reports, citing the Ministry for Restoration.

During the 43rd extraordinary session of the Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Russia did not nominate its candidacy for the organization’s Council. This was preceded by joint efforts by Ukraine, the United States, and European partners, who made it clear: there is no place for the aggressor state in the governing bodies of international aviation - the statement reads.

Ukraine consistently emphasizes the unacceptability of Russia’s presence in the ICAO leadership due to its systematic violations of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, known as the Chicago Convention.

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In particular, this concerns the operation of aircraft without valid airworthiness certificates and unauthorized interference with navigation systems, which creates threats to the safety of international air transportation.

We are pleased to see representatives of Ethiopia, Oman, Indonesia, and Türkiye among the leadership of the ICAO Council—states that take a responsible approach to civil aviation. At the same time, it is worth noting that the Russian Federation, as a country that treats human lives with contempt and undermines trust in global institutions, has for yet another consecutive year not participated in the leadership of international aviation — said Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine.

The ministry added that on the sidelines of the Assembly, the Ukrainian delegation also held a number of meetings with representatives of the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The partners’ joint position once again confirmed that violations of international law cannot remain without consequences, and that the aggressor state cannot claim influence in the global aviation system.

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