Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3704 views

Russia failed to get elected to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, falling short by six votes. The Ukrainian team held dozens of meetings, convincing them to support aviation safety, not the aggressor.

Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short

Russia was not admitted to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Over the course of a week, the Ukrainian team held dozens of meetings with state delegations and convinced colleagues to support aviation safety, not the aggressor. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

Russia was not admitted to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The elections took place today in Montreal.

- Kuleba reported.

He noted that ICAO is the main global body that sets rules and standards for the safety of international flights. The Council includes states that have the greatest influence on global aviation.

Over the course of a week, the team of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, together with the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada, held dozens of meetings with state delegations, and together with partners from the EU, Great Britain, and the USA, convinced colleagues to support aviation safety, not the aggressor.

- Kuleba reported.

According to him, this time Russia lacked six votes to return to the first or second group.

Firstly, this is a clear signal: a country that violates the Chicago Convention, launches aircraft without airworthiness certificates, interferes with GPS operation, and poses a direct threat to flight safety cannot participate in the management of international aviation. Secondly, this is a continuation of Russia's isolation in international organizations. In the aviation sector, it loses all trust and the ability to dictate rules. Thirdly, this is a recognition that Ukraine and our partners have become the driving force behind this process.

- Kuleba summarized.

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17 12.05.25, 22:01 • 92854 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Canada
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine