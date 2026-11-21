The video game Grand Theft Auto VI set an absolute record in the entertainment industry, generating $3.79 billion on its first day of sales. This amount exceeded the total box-office earnings of any film over its entire theatrical run. Rockstar Games reported this, UNN writes.

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The long-awaited game was released on November 19, 2026. According to the developers, gamers had purchased 32.5 million copies of GTA VI even before its official release, setting a record for advance sales among video games.

If the daily revenue is distributed evenly, the game generated approximately $2.63 million per minute, or nearly $44,000 per second.

The most successful launch in the history of the entertainment industry

Take-Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar Games, confirmed the record sales figures following November 19.

The new release surpassed previous achievements not only in the video game industry but also in cinema. For comparison, the highest-grossing film in history, "Avatar," earned approximately $2.9 billion at the worldwide box office.

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The release of GTA VI also caused record strain on internet networks. According to operator DE-CIX, on the evening of November 18, traffic at its internet exchange points worldwide reached 33.03 Tbit/s.

The figure became the highest in the company's entire history of observations. The record was set against the backdrop of the game's mass preloading.

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