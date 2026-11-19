At Rockstar, they explained the enormous scale of Grand Theft Auto VI’s open world by citing long-term plans for the game’s development. Kotaku reports, as does UNN.

Details

A journalist from the publication decided to find out how large the map in GTA VI is and, according to him, it took him 3 hours, 21 minutes, and 20 seconds to walk across the entire map.

Well, I walked, drove, and flew across the entire map to find out how long these journeys would take in Rockstar’s enormous open-world sequel. First, I walked across the entire map. To do this, I chose the southernmost point I could reach that was still on land, and then walked as straight as possible without deviating from my course. Occasionally, because of alligators or rocks that could not be climbed, I had to make small detours. At first, I had to stick to the highways, making my way up through the islands that form the lower part of the enormous world. When I reached the northernmost point on the map, I stopped the stopwatch. It took me 3 hours, 21 minutes, and 20 seconds to walk across GTA 6. It was a real journey, and during the walk I discovered places I had never seen before and came across new events, including a guy having sex with an anime character while wearing a virtual reality headset on his head," the journalist wrote.

He also said that after the walk, he turned around and ran across the map, following approximately the same route.

Even while constantly running and sprinting, it still took me 1 hour and 41 minutes. For comparison, running across the GTA V map takes approximately 30 minutes. And walking across it takes about two and a half hours - the journalist added.

The publication asked Rockstar about this fact, and Vice President of Design Stephen Donkin said that the map had also been created with future game updates in mind.

The map was created with the long term in mind and taking many factors into account. That is why there are several areas on the map that provide us with opportunities in the future, should we need them from a gameplay or story perspective - Donkin said.

The publication adds that Rockstar did not share any additional details about what exactly these "needs" might be, but it appears that the company created GTA VI as a project that can be expanded over time — perhaps through expansions, updates, and/or some kind of online mode.

Reminder

Grand Theft Auto VI officially was released after 13 years of waiting. The game was first tried in New Zealand, where the shooter was released at 13:00.

In GTA VI, the metal station The Chamber 106.6 made its debut, featuring Slayer, Metallica, Black Sabbath, Tool, and other bands.