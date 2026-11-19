Source: Rockstar Games

Black Sabbath, Metallica, Slayer, Tool, System Of A Down and many others have made it onto the most "metal" soundtrack in Grand Theft Auto. LouderSound reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Almost three years after Tom Petty's song "Love Is A Long Road" became the soundtrack to the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI, the game itself has finally been released, and the excitement has not died down.

Much of the buzz is centered on the game's music, as the GTA series has become almost as well known for its use of in-game radio stations as it is for the driving and shooting that make up most of the gameplay.

This time, the game, set in the fictional U.S. state of Leonida, allows players controlling the fictional characters Jason Duval or Lucia Caminos to choose from 22 different radio stations, ranging from 1980s pop to hip-hop and beyond.

Gamespot reports that the radio stations include old favorites V-Rock (rock music), Emotion 98.3 (soft rock), Vice City FM (1980s pop music) and, for the first time ever, The Chamber 106.6, a station hosted by Slayer's Tom Araya and Kerry King that plays nothing but heavy metal. The publication selected "some of the best."

The Chamber 106.6

Anthrax – I Am The Law;

Black Sabbath – I;

Mastodon – Blood And Thunder;

Megadeth – Symphony Of Destruction;

Metallica – Battery;

Metallica – Master Of Puppets;

Metallica – Seek & Destroy;

Overkill – Rotten To The Core;

Pantera – I'm Broken;

Sepultura – Territory;

Slayer - Raining Blood;

System of a Down – Sugar;

Tool – Sober.

V-Rock

Bon Jovi – Runaway;

The Rolling Stones – Emotional Rescue;

Huey Lewis & The News – I Want A New Drug;

Stevie Nicks – For What It’s Worth;

Lindsey Buckingham – Go Insane;

Van Halen – Panama;

Poison – Nothin' But A Good Time;

Eric Clapton – Cocaine;

Harry Nilsson – Jump Into The Fire;

The Who – Bargain;

Eddie Money – Take Me Home Tonight;

John Mellencamp – Jack And Diane;

Mötley Crüe – Dr. Feelgood;

Pete Townshend – Let My Love Open The Door;

Loverboy – Lovin' Every Minute Of It;

KISS – Sure Know Something.

Grand Theft Auto VI is now on sale.

GTA VI has officially been released after 13 years of waiting — first reviews and millions of views on streams