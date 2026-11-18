Grand Theft Auto VI has officially been released after 13 years of waiting. The first players to try the game were in New Zealand, where the shooter was released at 1:00 p.m. At present, the number of viewers watching playthroughs of the storyline on streaming platforms is reaching around 2 million, reports UNN.

Details

GTA VI was officially released in New Zealand at 12:00 a.m. (1:00 p.m. Kyiv time). Hundreds of bloggers are currently streaming the game on both YouTube and Twitch. The streams are reaching nearly 200,000 viewers.

The game has already received a score of 99 out of 100 from leading critics, and 100% of reviewers recommend it.

Giant Bomb, an American website dedicated to video games, noted that after unprecedented anticipation and seemingly unrealistically high levels of hype, the game has finally been released and turned out to be even larger, more impressive, and more interesting than even the most optimistic expectations.

ZTGD journalist Ken McCown identified shortcomings in the game, noting that the frame rate sometimes drops below 30 frames per second, while Noisy Pixel reviewers noticed serious drops closer to the finale. ZTGD also criticized the Xbox Series X version for its blurry image. Because of the dynamic resolution, the image sometimes becomes surprisingly low-resolution and noticeably blurry.

I would have really liked the developers to make some compromises so that the game could run at 60 frames per second, but I never expected that to happen. It is a shame, but once I got used to it, I was still able to enjoy the game. I also cannot fail to mention how excellent the music in this game is. The radio stations have returned with a multitude of outstanding tracks, and some musical moments are simply incredible. I will not spoil the story, but you will understand when you reach that moment. I also enjoyed the original shows and DJs again - the level of detail in these games is simply insane, which is why each one takes more than ten years to develop. I have talked a lot about this game, but I feel that I have not covered everything. It is a game packed with so much content that I can completely understand why some people buy only it and nothing else - and remain satisfied. If you enjoy this style of game, there is so much to do here that you could play for months on end without seeing everything. We waited a long time for it, and I believe the wait was worth it. It is an outstanding game simply overflowing with different tasks. I wish the performance were better. The low resolution that occurs at times and the low frame rate do somewhat interfere with my enjoyment of the game. I have become so accustomed to playing games with higher resolutions and frame rates that returning to lower figures initially feels strange. However, that does not prevent this game from being one of the best I have played this year - McCown wrote in his review.

ZTGD also complained about the drawn-out missions in the second half of the game and admitted that the journalist did not like several tasks at all. At first, the realism also seemed tiresome to the author. In the game, you have to refuel cars yourself, withdraw money from ATMs, and perform many other everyday activities. Over time, according to McCown, you get used to it.

The Guardian editor Keza MacDonald wrote: "I often feel that the only person ruining Rockstar's perfect simulation is me."

All this detail and realism come with certain drawbacks, namely: complex controls and a tendency for the game systems to contradict my intentions in unexpected and sometimes irritating ways. Here I am speeding through the city, when suddenly I clip a curb, flip the car, and cause a massive accident. Here I press the wrong button and accidentally punch a random passerby instead of greeting him as I intended, triggering a senseless brawl during which I have to knock out half the restaurant’s patrons before fleeing the police. Missions can go awry very quickly and for reasons that are not always obvious. Sometimes this game can be frustrating: it is unpredictable, exhausting, cumbersome, and, from time to time, unfair. That is because you are not the master of the game world. You simply exist in it - MacDonald wrote.

Let us remind you

At midnight on November 19, the world will finally see the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI—the main gaming blockbuster of the decade from Rockstar Games. After years of waiting and numerous delays, the story of the criminal duo Lucia and Jason in sunny Vice City becomes available to players. Ukrainian gamers will be able to play the game as early as 00:00.