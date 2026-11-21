U.S. President Donald Trump once again mocked his predecessor Joe Biden, calling him "Sleepy Joe." This time, the occasion was the American leader's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who personally welcomed Trump at the foot of the plane's stairs. The U.S. president himself said this, UNN reports.

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Trump is convinced that such a gesture by the Chinese leader demonstrates not only respect for him personally but also for the United States as a whole.

According to the American president, Xi Jinping had allegedly never previously met U.S. leaders directly at the plane.

Trump mentioned Biden again

During his speech, the occupant of the White House could not resist making another attack on his predecessor.

Xi welcomed our country—he welcomed not me, but our country, at the foot of the plane's stairs. This is something he had never done before. It means that he respects our country. He did not meet Sleepy Joe at the foot of the plane's stairs; I can tell you that for sure —Trump said.

Thus, the American president presented his personal meeting with Xi Jinping as evidence of China's growing respect for the United States, while using the opportunity to criticize Biden.

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