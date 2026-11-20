Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg

President Donald Trump denied reports that he had expressed dissatisfaction with Vice President J.D. Vance because Vance blamed the devastating Republican losses in the midterm elections on the war with Iran, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

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During a press conference on Friday, Trump said that Vance’s social media post after the election — in which he stated that the war had angered voters — was a “very accurate statement.” At the same time, Trump emphasized that if he had to make the decision again, he would “absolutely” start the conflict again to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“I didn’t say I was dissatisfied with it. In my opinion, it’s a perfectly normal statement,” Trump said. “There’s no problem here.”

Trump’s comments about Vance are being closely watched because the vice president is considered one of the leading potential contenders for the Republican Party’s nomination in the 2028 presidential election.

When Trump was answering a journalist’s question about their relationship, Vance stood beside the president at the White House and smiled. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is regarded as Vance’s likely rival in 2028, stood on the other side of the president and shook his head.

Vance postponed his decision on running in the 2028 U.S. presidential election - Axios

Earlier this week, The New York Times, citing anonymous sources, reported that Trump had complained in private conversations with his aides and allies that the vice president should also have defended his decision to start the war.

When Vance was asked whether the war had been worth it if it had resulted in losing control of the Senate, he avoided giving a direct answer.

“The president makes the decision. And the president said that he would do the same thing again,” Vance said. “And my goal — and my job — is to support the president of the United States.”

Although Trump has publicly praised both Rubio and Vance, at the same time he appeared to enjoy creating competition between them. He invited both men to give opening remarks to reporters and sum up his trip to Asia. And after he invited White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to speak, the president decided to tease Vance and Rubio.

“We have breaking news: he did better than these two guys. Maybe you want to run for president?” Trump joked. In recent weeks, the president has demonstrated a willingness to publicly criticize his vice president while attempting to downplay the significance of any disagreements. After Vance stated in an extensive social media post that the war in Iran was the reason the Republican Party lost its majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate, Trump said that Vance should also have defended the initial decision to enter the war.

“Many people didn’t like his comments, but I had no problem with them. He was right, except for one point,” Trump told reporters on November 8. “He should have made one more statement — in my opinion, a very important one: ‘If you had to do it again, would you do it again?’ The answer is yes.”

Vance’s social media post appears to have created some distance between him and the president following the Democrats’ success in the midterm elections. The election results cast doubt on the strength of Trump’s political coalition, posing a challenge for the vice president, who has ambitions for higher office and has closely aligned himself with Trump and his political course.

After the midterm elections, Trump — who has not yet endorsed any candidate for president in the 2028 election but has repeatedly spoken favorably of both Vance and Rubio — publicly wondered whether Vance could run for president at all. Vance himself said he would make a decision about running in next year’s election.

Vance may decline to run in the 2028 U.S. presidential election – CNN

"There may be many people interested, perhaps many will run, or perhaps no one will run; perhaps he will not run in the election — I don’t know who exactly will run," Trump told reporters on November 4, referring to Vance.

In an interview with Mark Halperin in October, Vance expressed his belief that Trump would endorse his candidacy if he decided to run in 2028. When Trump was asked about Vance’s remarks shortly afterward (while the vice president was standing behind him in the Oval Office), the president replied that it was "far too early" to discuss an endorsement and that he and Vance had not discussed the matter.

On Friday, Trump was asked which of the two politicians — Vance or Rubio — he would like to see become president after him.

"Oh, let me give you an answer," Trump said with a slight chuckle, then fell silent.