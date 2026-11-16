Vance postponed his decision on running in the 2028 U.S. presidential election - Axios

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance will not make a final decision on whether to run for president of the United States in 2028 before the New Year — and may wait until late spring to publicly announce his intentions. Citing two sources familiar with his plans, Axios reports, writes UNN.

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Vance remains the leading favorite to succeed President Trump as the Republican Party’s presidential nominee, but the party’s losses in the midterm elections have complicated his political future and could change the picture in 2028, the publication notes.

People familiar with Vance’s thinking say he genuinely has not decided whether to run, and that his decision-making timetable was set before the midterm elections. However, advisers warn that the timeline could change.

Sources said Vance is still discussing a potential run with his family, including his wife, Usha, following the birth of their fourth child.

Vance’s allies say the losses in the midterm elections have not changed his position as the Republican Party’s leader heading into early 2028, pointing to his donor network, political infrastructure, and name recognition.

Vance co-founded the secretive Rockbridge Network, which could become the foundation of his presidential fundraising operation. The group met in Houston after the midterm elections.

As chairman of the Republican Party’s finance committee, Vance has built relationships with major donors. He also has ties to technology donors Peter Thiel, David Sacks, and Elon Musk — the richest person in the world and the Republican Party’s biggest “financier,” the publication notes.

Vance campaigned across the country in the midterm elections, building relationships with Republican activists and officials who could prove valuable in 2028, the publication notes.

Vance’s closest political advisers believe he should run in 2028, and that he probably will, according to a person close to the vice president.

But the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections gave Republicans who want to leave the Trump administration an opportunity to advocate for a different direction in 2028, the publication notes.

Vance, as the publication points out, will likely have to answer for the Trump administration’s record in 2028, potentially complicating his presidential ambitions.

Vance privately opposed the war with Iran, and some Republicans interpreted his criticism of the conflict following the midterm election campaigns as an attempt to distance himself from Trump’s decision to attack Iran.

Republicans close to Vance view Trump’s continued presence as another reason to delay announcing his plans for 2028.

Vance fears that starting his campaign too early could draw attention away from Trump and risk alienating him, the publication writes.

Trump said that “many people did not like [Vance’s] comments” about the war with Iran, but added that he was not among them and insisted that their relationship had not suffered.”

Although Vance is considering a presidential campaign, several other Republicans are doing so as well, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who has been one of the most active Republicans preparing for a potential 2028 bid.

Some Republicans view U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a potentially more formidable rival to Vance.

Rubio has secured the support of influential Republican figures, including megadonor Ken Griffin. But Rubio has repeatedly said that he would support Vance if the vice president runs, while Rubio’s workload as secretary of state and national security adviser has left him without the political support network Vance has ready, the publication notes.

Other potential Republican contenders include former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Vance may decline to run in the 2028 U.S. presidential election – CNN