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Vance may decline to run in the 2028 U.S. presidential election – CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2274 views

J.D. Vance has not yet decided whether to run in 2028. His plans are influenced by the Republicans’ defeat, the war with Iran, and the MAGA divide.

Vance may decline to run in the 2028 U.S. presidential election – CNN

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is considering dropping out of the 2028 presidential race. The reasons include the Republicans’ defeat in the congressional elections, declining popularity of President Donald Trump, and the prolonged war with Iran. CNN reports this, citing more than a dozen of the politician’s allies and advisers, UNN writes.

Details

According to the television network’s sources, 42-year-old Vance has not yet made a final decision. He is assessing his own political prospects amid a split within the MAGA movement and is also taking family circumstances into account—his fourth child was born this summer.

One of CNN’s sources close to the vice president noted that Vance wants to restore unity among Trump’s supporters, but is not sure that he should be the one to lead the movement.

I would not be surprised by any decision he makes. He is only 42 years old. He is young enough to return to the political arena if the current circumstances make success impossible. Perhaps his time simply has not yet come

—the source said.

War with Iran complicates Vance’s political plans

The vice president’s allies call the war with Iran one of the main obstacles to his presidential ambitions. In their view, the continuation of the conflict could significantly weaken the Republican Party’s position ahead of the 2028 elections.

After the Republicans’ defeat in the congressional elections, Vance openly linked the voting results to the war.

The reason for our defeat is the war

—he wrote, noting that the conflict had cost Republicans control of the Senate.

According to CNN, the statement angered Trump. Subsequently, the president removed Vance from negotiations with Iran, which he had been handling recently.

At the same time, sources for The Washington Post claim that Vance continues to consider running in the election, recognizing that the political situation could change significantly over the next two years.

Rubio Could Vie for the U.S. Presidency in 2028 — Fox News Reveals Details14.11.26, 00:42 • 2974 views

Stepan Haftko

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