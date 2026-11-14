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Rubio Could Vie for the U.S. Presidency in 2028 — Fox News Reveals Details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Fox News reports that Republicans are expecting signals from Marco Rubio about his presidential ambitions. The secretary of state himself has not announced a bid.

Rubio Could Vie for the U.S. Presidency in 2028 — Fox News Reveals Details

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has found himself at the center of attention within the Republican Party amid preparations for the 2028 presidential election. Following the Republicans’ defeat in the midterm elections, fellow party members expect him to assess the policies of the Donald Trump administration and possibly signal his own presidential ambitions. Fox News reported this, UNN writes.

Details

Rubio is scheduled to speak at the National Lawyers Convention of the Federalist Society. Conference participants expect to hear his vision for the Republican Party’s future political course.

I expect him to discuss both the administration’s successes and failures, as well as his plans for the future, especially in his role as secretary of state. I hope he will address the foreign-policy implications and explain what role, in his view, foreign policy played in the election results

– said convention participant Isaiah McKinney.

Will Rubio run for president of the United States?

According to Fox News, one of the main questions for conference participants will be whether Rubio might take part in the 2028 presidential election.

There will be many people in the room asking themselves whether he still plans to run for president someday. This question will be at the center of attention for many

– said former U.S. federal prosecutor Rachel Paulose.

At the same time, Iowa Solicitor General Eric Wessan said he had no information about potential candidates in the 2028 election. However, he spoke positively of Rubio’s activities, particularly his speeches in support of American values and the U.S. Constitution.

Rubio himself has not yet announced his intention to participate in the 2028 presidential election. His upcoming speech may attract particular attention from Republicans discussing the party’s future direction after the midterm elections.

Rubio called the talks in Abu Dhabi productive and said the aim was to expand the format 10.11.26, 16:14 • 3555 views

Stepan Haftko

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