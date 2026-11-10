Rubio called the talks in Abu Dhabi productive and said the aim was to expand the format

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi productive and stressed the importance of the direct participation of European partners in the negotiation process, reports UNN.

Details

"I just received an update a few minutes ago… it seems the talks in Abu Dhabi were very productive. Of course, there is still a lot of work to do in this regard. This is not something that will be resolved in the next 24 hours or anything like that. But what is really important is that the Europeans are at the negotiating table. They have been working very closely with Jared and Steve, who were there every step of the way. And in fact, our goal is to expand this trilateral format at some point. That is, for it not to be just the United States, Ukraine, and Russia, but for the Europeans to also be directly represented at this table during these negotiations," Rubio said.

He added that in the coming days, it may be possible to make some progress in involving the Europeans and "on this front."

According to him, Europe and the United States have the same interests: for the war to end and for it never to happen again.

"So this requires not just ending the war, but also ensuring that Ukraine will be secure. So I think we share one goal, and I think the only thing I would point out, and I have heard from my colleagues, is that in Europe there is always this concern that they will be left out, that America is going to make some kind of deal with Russia and leave Europe out of the equation. Europe is at the table, they are with us, they are right alongside us, they have representatives there, five EU countries that are in Abu Dhabi as we speak. And, as our negotiators have made clear, we believe that the trilateral format should ultimately also include our European partners at the table, because they are part of the solution to this problem in the long term," Rubio added.

We remind you

The trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi concluded for today. They will resume on Wednesday, November 11.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already had a brief conversation with the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks in Abu Dhabi, where the first day of negotiations concluded on November 10, and will receive a broader briefing later.