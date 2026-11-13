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UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament Card

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4128 views

UFC 334 will take place in New York on November 15, featuring the title fights Gane–Khokit and Harrison–Nunes. In Ukraine, the tournament will be broadcast by Setanta Sports.

UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament Card

On the night of November 15, New York will host a major mixed martial arts event. At UFC 334, the main event will be a fight for the UFC heavyweight championship title, featuring interim UFC heavyweight champion Frenchman Ciryl Gane and American Josh Hokit, as well as a fight for the UFC women's flyweight championship title, featuring the current champion in this weight class, Kayla Harrison, and former two-time UFC champion Amanda Nunes, UNN reports.

Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit: UFC 334 main event

The tournament's main event will be a fight for the UFC heavyweight championship title, featuring interim UFC heavyweight champion Frenchman Ciryl Gane and American Josh Hokit.

Undefeated Hokit staged a series of provocations against Gane at a press conference ahead of the fight. The challenger appeared wearing protective goggles, reminded the Frenchman of his controversial bout with Tom Aspinall, and promised to bring his career to an end.

Hokit came onto the stage in unusual equipment: protective goggles, a neck brace, and groin protection. In this way, the American mocked Gane, reminding him of allegations of rule violations in the Frenchman's previous bouts.

In 2025, during his bout with Tom Aspinall at UFC 321, Gane accidentally poked the British champion in the eyes with his fingers, as a result of which the Briton was unable to continue the fight, and the bout was officially ruled a no contest.

In June 2026, the Frenchman received a new opportunity to fight for the championship belt. At UFC Freedom 250 near the White House in Washington, Gane defeated Alex Pereira by technical knockout in the second round and won the interim heavyweight title.

Later, Aspinall relinquished the undisputed championship belt because of a lengthy recovery from an eye injury.

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Twenty-eight-year-old Josh Hokit is preparing for the main UFC 334 bout without having suffered a single defeat in his professional career. The American has won all ten of his mixed martial arts bouts, including four UFC appearances.

Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes: co-main event

The co-main event will be a fight for the UFC women's flyweight championship title, featuring the current champion in this weight class, American Kayla Harrison, and former two-time UFC women's flyweight champion, as well as former UFC women's featherweight champion, Brazilian Amanda Nunes.

The athletes were scheduled to determine the title winner back in January this year, but the bout fell through because of a serious injury to Harrison that required surgery.

The bout is fueled by Nunes, regarded as the greatest female fighter in MMA history, returning to her career after a more than three-year hiatus. She retired "undefeated" in June 2023 after defending her title against Irene Aldana.

At the same time, Harrison won the vacant belt in June 2025 at UFC 316 by "choking out" Julianna Peña in the second round. The bout against Nunes will be the American's first UFC title defense.

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The rest of the card

Main card (starts at 4:00 a.m.; November 15):

  • Caio Borralho — Yusri Belgaroui;
    • Uroš Medić — Kevin Holland;
      • Belal Hasan — Louis Gurule.

        Prelims (starts at 2:00 a.m.; November 15):

        • Stephen Thompson — Charles Radtke;
          • Drew Dober — Chris Duncan;
            • Jim Miller — Terrance McKinney;
              • Donte Johnson — Cesar Almeida. 

                Early prelims (starts at 12:00 a.m.; November 15):

                • Jared Gordon — Melquizael Costa;
                  • Macy Chiasson — Bia Mesquita;
                    • Evan Elder — Samuel Sanchez.

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                      Where to watch

                      In Ukraine, UFC's official broadcast is provided by Setanta Sports. The tournament can be watched via the Setanta Sports platform, as well as on services offering the company's channels, including MEGOGO, Kyivstar TV, and SWEET.TV.

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                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

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