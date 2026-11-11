“You’re a little bit**h” — Russian UFC fighter Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian champion Dvalishvili from behind

Merab Dvalishvili

Russian UFC fighter Usman Nurmagomedov attacked Georgian former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili from behind in Abu Dhabi during an interview in a hotel lobby, reports UNN.

What a treacherous act, guys. We came here to Abu Dhabi just the two of us — me and my friend — and Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends snuck up from behind like snakes. What kind of fighters are you, guys? What kind of man does that, brother? If you want to talk or fight, let’s do it for real. There were only two of us here, and you, f*ck, acted as if you had prepared for this — what the hell? From behind? Who does that? You call yourself a man? You’re a little bit**h. We shed blood, we fight, we go to war, and you guys are just treacherous. You’re not real men; this shows your character, it shows that you’re not real men. What the hell, guys? - Dvalishvili recorded an emotional video with a bloodied face.

Later, a video of the fight appeared online, showing Dvalishvili giving an interview in a hotel lobby, after which Usman Nurmagomedov approaches the Georgian and hits him in the face, following which a scuffle breaks out in the lobby.

Later, another video appeared — from a different angle — showing Nurmagomedov approaching Dvalishvili, who extends his hand to greet him but is instead struck in the face, after which the Georgian is attacked by two men at once.

As Spanish fighter of Georgian origin Ilia Topuria reported, "Usman was detained together with those cowards who were with him."

And these are the same people who dare to lecture others about humility and respect? What a disgrace. A pack of absolute cowards. I always considered you a pack of mediocre people. Now you have dispelled all my doubts. Honor, respect, and humility are not words that you preach. They are the values by which you live. And you demonstrated none of them - Topuria wrote on X.

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