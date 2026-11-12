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Fight between UFC fighters Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi: police say eight people were detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1848 views

Abu Dhabi police detained eight participants in the fight between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili. Two people who filmed the altercation were referred to the prosecutor's office.

Fight between UFC fighters Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi: police say eight people were detained

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command detained 8 people involved in the fight between Russian UFC fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and Georgian former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi during an interview in a hotel lobby, reports UNN.

Details

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command detained 8 people involved in a fight that occurred near the entrance to one of the hotels. Two people who filmed the incident were also detained; the necessary legal measures were taken against them, and their case was referred to the Public Prosecution for further proceedings in accordance with applicable law

- the statement said.

Police said that a fight broke out near the entrance to one of the hotels as a result of "past disputes between several individuals".

The specialized units of the Abu Dhabi Police immediately began procedures to respond to the incident; they managed to detain the participants in the fight, as well as two people who filmed the altercation, and take the necessary legal measures against them

 - police added.

Update

UNN reported that Russian UFC fighter Usman Nurmagomedov attacked Georgian former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili from behind in Abu Dhabi during an interview in a hotel lobby.

Later, a video of the fight was published online, showing Dvalishvili giving an interview in the hotel lobby, after which Usman Nurmagomedov approaches the Georgian and hits him in the face, following which a scuffle breaks out in the lobby.

The video was posted by Spanish fighter of Georgian origin Ilia Topuria, but he later deleted it.

Although the police did not name the detainees, according to "Russian media," Nurmagomedov is among those detained and has reportedly been held in custody for more than 14 hours.

It should be noted that after the altercation, other fighters were divided in their opinions. Some support Nurmagomedov, while others support Dvalishvili.

What could be the reason for the conflict

According to Russian media, relations between Merab Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov family have long been "tense." In January 2025, a fight took place between Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov's brother. Dvalishvili won that fight and defended his championship title. The belt is currently held by Russian fighter Petr Yan, to whom Dvalishvili lost his last two bouts.

It should be noted that after that fight, Dvalishvili concluded the bout with the words:

Thank you to everyone who was here. I am against war. Glory to Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine. Glory to Georgia. Glory to freedom. We all want to be free. No to war. Please stop the war. I am against war

- Dvalishvili said at the time.

On November 14, Dvalishvili was scheduled to take part in a bout against Brazilian fighter Marlon Moraes. It is not yet clear whether the altercation with Nurmagomedov will affect his participation in the RAF tournament.

What other fighters are saying

Russian mixed martial arts fighter Dmitry Bikryov said in comments to Russian media: "In general, Usman came out one-on-one and gave him a therapeutic slap. I would have done the same if someone seriously offended me or someone close to me. But… Why did everyone else attack him like jackals? That is unclear. Did Usman need help? Did he take a hit or was he being beaten? I didn't see that. They are only disgracing themselves."

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wrote on X: "Usman Nurmagomedov is the embodiment of the word \"b*tch... These guys all run around pretending to be tough, but act like f*cking dogs waiting to attack you when you're not looking…".

Is this typical Muslim behavior, or is he just a b*tch?

- Strickland asked.

Former UFC fighter from England Darren Till noted on X: "The ones who act the most humble are actually not the most humble. And always beware of those who walk around in large groups. To me, that's a clear sign of weakness. Walking alone—regardless of where you are or who you are—is strength. As Mike Tyson said about the Muhammad Ali versus Floyd Mayweather fight: \"The people embraced Muhammad, rather than guarding him, as was the case with Floyd\".

This is unacceptable; things must be called by their proper names. There was nothing sporting or honorable about it. Georgia's strength lies in unity and truth

- said Dvalishvili’s compatriot, Georgian fighter Roman Dolidze.

Dvalishvili was also supported by another star compatriot, Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of French "PSG", for whom Illia Zabarnyi plays.

Merab, Saba. Thank you, and we stand with you. Once again, you showed the world what it means to be Georgian, to be a man, and to be a human being. Unlike those who dishonestly, secretly, from behind, and unfairly tried to humiliate you, men do not act that way, and, of course, they failed—and they will never succeed with Georgians.

- Kvaratskhelia wrote.

Dvalishvili was also supported by the Georgian national team, which Ukraine is due to face in the Nations League.

We are by your side, Merab—every member of our team. Everywhere and always

- the Instagram post reads.

Former UFC champion in two weight divisions Conor McGregor reacted to the mass brawl between the teams of Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili, recalling his long-standing conflict with the team of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is Usman’s third cousin.

McGregor posted a photograph of a cart on social media, but instead of his own face, he used an image of Ilia Topuria, likely drawing a parallel with the events of 2018, when he himself found himself at the center of a high-profile incident involving Khabib’s team.

In 2018, Conor McGregor attacked a bus carrying participants in UFC 223, which Khabib Nurmagomedov was on, thereby attempting to retaliate against the Russian for insulting his friend Artem Lobov. This incident set in motion the promotion of the fight between Nurmagomedov and McGregor, which became the most lucrative bout in the history of mixed martial arts.

As a reminder

Conor McGregor reported that he had successfully undergone knee surgery following an injury he sustained in his fight with Max Holloway at UFC 329. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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