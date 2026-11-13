“What kind of bunch of fucking idiots are they?”: UFC head White reacts to the fight between Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili

UFC head Dana White, whom U.S. President Donald Trump had offered the position of White House press secretary, reacted to the fight in a hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi between Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and Georgian fighter Merab Dvalishvili, saying that "this is absolutely senseless and stupid." White said this ahead of the UFC 334 tournament, reports UNN.

Details

What kind of bunch of fucking idiots are they? This is absolutely senseless and stupid. They are all in jail. That is no place for nonsense - White said.

He added that such incidents hurt the business.

Things like this never benefit the business. They put everyone involved in a negative light. It is unfortunate. Right now, they are all in jail in Abu Dhabi. We will see how it all ends - White added.

It should be noted that on Saturday, November 14, Dvalishvili was supposed to take part in a bout against Brazilian fighter Marlon Moraes at Real American Freestyle (RAF).

Ahead of this, RAF head Chad Bronstein said that Usman Nurmagomedov would not be able to take part in the organization's tournament in Abu Dhabi.

We hope the situation will be resolved as soon as possible. Obviously, Usman will not be present at our event on Saturday evening - Bronstein said.

It is also worth noting that Usman's brother, Umar, was supposed to fight American Urijah Faber.

The National reports that Merab Dvalishvili did not appear at the pre-fight press conference for the RAF Abu Dhabi tournament and was also unable to confirm whether Umar Nurmagomedov was involved in the incident or whether he was among the ten people detained.

Update

Russian UFC fighter Usman Nurmagomedov attacked Georgian former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili from behind in Abu Dhabi during an interview in a hotel lobby.

What a sneaky thing to do, guys. We came here to Abu Dhabi just the two of us—I and my friend—and Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends sneaked up from behind like snakes. What kind of fighters are you, guys? What kind of man does that, brother? If you want to talk or fight, let's do it for real. There were only two of us here, and you, fuck, acted as if you had been preparing for this—what the hell? From behind? Who does that? You call yourself a man? You are a little bit**h. We shed blood, we fight, we go to war, and you guys are just sneaky. You are not real men; this shows your character, shows that you are not real men. What the hell, guys? - Dvalishvili recorded an emotional video with a bloodied face.

Later, a video of the fight was posted online, showing Dvalishvili giving an interview in the hotel lobby, after which Usman Nurmagomedov approaches the Georgian and punches him in the face, following which a scuffle breaks out in the lobby.

“You’re a little bit**h” — Russian UFC fighter Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian champion Dvalishvili from behind

The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters detained eight people involved in the fight between Russian UFC fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and Georgian former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi during an interview in a hotel lobby.

Fight between UFC fighters Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi: police say eight people were detained

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had offered UFC head Dana White the position of White House press secretary.

UFC head Dana White responded to Trump's offer with a photo of the White House podium.

On November 8, Trump said that he was only joking when he offered UFC head Dana White the position of White House press secretary.