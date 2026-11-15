Earth has acquired a second moon – astronomers have revealed how long it will remain near the planet

Astronomers have confirmed that Earth has temporarily acquired another natural satellite – a small asteroid, 2026 QQ8. The space object is under the influence of Earth's gravity, but is expected to leave the vicinity of our planet as early as the beginning of 2027. Live Science reports, UNN writes.

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The asteroid was first spotted in August 2026 by Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky. The International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center officially announced the discovery on October 29.

According to scientists' estimates, the space object's diameter is only about 2 meters. It is located more than 500,000 kilometers from Earth – significantly farther away than the Moon.

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Such objects are called "minimoons." These are small asteroids that temporarily come under the gravitational influence of Earth and later return to independent motion around the Sun.

Astronomers determined that Earth captured 2026 QQ8 back in April of this year. The asteroid is expected to remain near the planet until January 2027.

Scientists emphasize that it poses no danger to Earth. Even if it entered the atmosphere, such a small object would most likely burn up completely without reaching the surface.

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