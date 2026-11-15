Italy has begun installing anti-drone protection on the tanks it transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following Ukraine’s example — what has changed

The Italian military has begun equipping B1 Centauro wheeled tanks with special anti-drone structures similar to those already used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Earlier, Italy transferred some of these combat vehicles to Ukrainian troops, who adapted them to the threats of the modern battlefield. Defense Express reports, according to UNN.

Details

A photograph of a B1 Centauro from one of the Italian Army’s cavalry units has appeared on the social network X. The image shows a metal protective structure covering the combat vehicle’s turret from above and on the sides.

Such structures, known as “grills,” are intended to provide additional protection for armored vehicles against drone attacks.

At the same time, the Italian version differs from the Ukrainian one. Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles are fitted not only with turret protection but also with additional screens around the hull. In addition, Ukrainian troops use complex “hood”-type structures.

Why the B1 Centauro Needs Additional Protection

The B1 Centauro wheeled tank is equipped with a 105 mm gun. Its armor can withstand hits from 20–25 mm shells in the frontal projection and 12.7 mm bullets from other directions.

However, such armor is insufficient against modern strike drones, so troops are forced to install additional protective elements.

As Defense Express notes, anti-drone structures are increasingly being used by the armies of various countries. In particular, similar protection is already being installed on armored vehicles in Poland and China.

The popularity of such solutions is explained by their relative low cost and the ability to quickly enhance the protection of combat vehicles without complex modernization.

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