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Ukrainian F-16s shoot down most of Russia’s jet-powered drones: Defense Ministry asks Canada to expedite the delivery of 20 mm ammunition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

F-16s destroy a significant portion of Russia’s jet-powered drones. Ukraine asks Canada to speed up the transfer of 20 mm ammunition.

Ukrainian F-16s shoot down most of Russia’s jet-powered drones: Defense Ministry asks Canada to expedite the delivery of 20 mm ammunition

Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets play a key role in combating Russian jet-powered drones, but their effective operation requires constant supplies of 20 mm ammunition. Ukraine is negotiating with Canada to expedite their transfer. This was reported by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara following talks with his Canadian counterpart David McGuinty, UNN writes.

Details

According to Khmara, Ukrainian troops destroy a significant proportion of Russian jet-powered drones precisely with the help of F-16 fighter jets.

The lion’s share of jet-powered drones is destroyed by our F-16s. 20 mm ammunition for the aircraft is a critical resource. It is important to receive supplies as quickly as possible and shorten the timelines and procedures

the minister emphasized.

During the talks, the parties discussed specific steps to accelerate the next batch of ammunition for the cannons of American fighter jets.

Ukraine and Canada discuss strengthening air defense and long-range strikes

Khmara separately thanked Canada for its contribution to the purchase of PAC-3 missiles through the JUMPSTART mechanism. These missiles are intended to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities against Russian ballistic attacks.

The ministers also discussed expanding the Ukrainian army’s long-range capabilities.

We are increasing asymmetric actions against the enemy. We are strengthening our deep strike operations against facilities supporting the war against Ukraine, including enterprises where Russian weapons are manufactured

Khmara noted.

In addition, the Ukrainian minister briefed his Canadian counterpart on the situation at the front and the development of the Defense Forces’ drone capabilities.

Ukraine called on its partners to focus their support on purchasing Ukrainian-made drones, which the military uses for both combat and logistical tasks.

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