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Russia launched 30 satellites for a Starlink analogue, but the launch failed: the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Russia is deploying the "Rassvet" system with 30 satellites, but two have already deorbited. The third launch of 2026 was canceled or postponed.

Russia launched 30 satellites for a Starlink analogue, but the launch failed: the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the reason

The Russian Federation is attempting to accelerate the deployment of the low-Earth-orbit satellite communications system "Rassvet," which it presents as an analogue of Starlink. However, its implementation is not without problems, reports the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

At present, Russia has placed 30 satellites into orbit in two batches — on March 23 and July 19, 2026. Two spacecraft have already deorbited. The difficulties lie in:

  • dependence on foreign components;
    • difficulties in placing the satellites into their target orbit;
      • the development of compact subscriber terminals.

        The third launch of the spacecraft, planned for 2026, was reportedly canceled or postponed.

        One satellite weighs approximately 280 kg and measures 2.7 × 1.8 × 0.6 m. Among the system’s key technologies is intersatellite laser communication, which makes it possible to transmit traffic directly between spacecraft without constantly connecting to ground infrastructure

         — the DIU said in a statement.

        The ground segment is based around the main control center in Moscow. It is responsible for controlling the satellites, operating the laser links, and routing traffic. At the same time, a network of ground stations is planned in Moscow, Murmansk, Anadyr, Rostov-on-Don, Norilsk, Zheleznogorsk, and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

        The project is overseen by Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov. Before his appointment, he headed JSC "Satellite System Gonets," which cooperated with the British company OneWeb on deploying satellite internet infrastructure in Russia. After the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, OneWeb ended its cooperation with the Russians. At the same time, it cannot be ruled out that during their previous interaction, the Russian side may have gained access to certain technical developments and technologies that it subsequently used while creating its own system

        — the DIU noted.

        We remind you

        Following briefings by Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi on November 12, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that significant disruptions in the operation of Starshield over Ukrainian territory had been recorded for several days: systematic Starshield speed restrictions at 161 km/h are in effect along the entire front line and in the occupied territories.

        These are not the first restrictions recorded recently. The previous instance occurred in October. At that time, Starlink/Starshield operating speeds were restored to more than 400 km/h; communications remained stable as of October 24.

        Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, adviser to the President of Ukraine on the development of technological areas of defense, said: the American side will likely refer to the terms of the military tariff plan for Ukraine, but no one had been concerned about these terms for several years.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        War in UkraineTechnologies
        Russian propaganda
        War in Ukraine
        Starlink
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine