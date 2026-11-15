Joe Jonas broke up with the model six months after publicly confirming their relationship – what caused it

American singer and Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas has split from Puerto Rican model Tatiana Gabriela after more than a year of dating. The couple ended their romance just six months after publicly confirming their relationship. Us Weekly reports this, citing sources close to the celebrities, writes UNN.

Details

According to insiders, the 37-year-old musician and the 30-year-old model spent a busy summer together, traveled extensively, and enjoyed vacations together. However, their relationship subsequently began to deteriorate.

They had a wonderful summer traveling together, but then something changed in the relationship. Joe started working more, and they spent time apart increasingly often – the source said.

According to InStyle, it was Gabriela who decided to end the romance. Possible reasons cited include different lifestyles and trust issues that the couple had tried to overcome.

Jonas is currently actively touring with his brothers Nick and Kevin. In addition to his music career, he is raising two daughters from his previous marriage to actress Sophie Turner.

The model hinted at the breakup on social media

Even before official reports emerged, fans suspected that the couple was having problems. Gabriela shared a video on TikTok with an ambiguous caption.

I thought I saw love in your eyes, but it was only a reflection of my own – the post read.

Jonas and Gabriela began dating in the summer of 2025, and in April 2026 the singer published their first romantic photos together.

The musician was previously married to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. The couple announced their divorce in 2023 and finalized it in September 2024.

At present, neither Jonas nor Gabriela has publicly commented on the breakup. According to sources, the former couple's friends do not rule out the possibility of their reconciliation.

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