Katy Perry appeared on a date with Justin Trudeau after her ex-husband was convicted of rape

American singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared in public together for the first time after the singer's former husband, actor Russell Brand, was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. The couple was spotted on a date in Los Angeles. E! News reports, UNN writes.

Details

On November 11, 42-year-old Perry and 54-year-old Trudeau visited E. Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills.

For dinner, the singer chose a black off-the-shoulder top, light-colored jeans, and black boots. Trudeau appeared in a dark blue sweater and dark jeans.

The couple confirmed their romantic relationship in October 2025. Since then, Perry and Trudeau have periodically appeared together in public.

Perry's former husband sentenced to 10.5 years in prison

Shortly before Perry and Trudeau's date, a court in London sentenced 51-year-old British actor and comedian Russell Brand, whom the singer was married to from 2010 to 2012.

Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. At the same time, he was acquitted of two other rape charges and one charge of indecent assault.

The court sentenced the actor to 10 years and 6 months in prison.

During the trial, Brand's marriage to Katy Perry was barely mentioned. Prosecutors decided not to raise the subject because they considered it sensitive and not directly relevant to the charges brought against him.

British court finds Katy Perry’s ex-husband guilty of rape and sexual assaults