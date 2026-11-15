Svitolina thrashes Czech opponent to reach the final of the prestigious tournament in Indian Wells – the Ukrainian will play Andreeva for the title

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina confidently advanced to the final of the prestigious tournament in Indian Wells, thrashing Czech representative Linda Noskova in the semifinals. In the decisive match, the Ukrainian will face Russian player mira andreeva, who competes under a neutral flag, reports UNN.

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The semifinal ended with a convincing two-set victory for Svitolina — 6:2, 6:1. The Ukrainian controlled the course of the match and left her opponent no chance of reaching the final.

Thus, Svitolina continued her successful run at the tournament and earned the opportunity to compete for the championship title.

Her opponent in the final will be mira andreeva, who had secured her place in the decisive match earlier.

The final featuring Svitolina and andreeva is scheduled for today, November 15. The winner of the match will claim the tournament's main trophy.

Svitolina secured her first victory at the 2026 WTA Finals and kept her semifinal hopes alive