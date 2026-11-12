Svitolina secured her first victory at the 2026 WTA Finals and kept her semifinal hopes alive

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina secured her first victory at the 2026 WTA Finals. In the second round, the Ukrainian defeated Czech representative Karolina Muchova, reports UNN.

Details

The match lasted 2 hours and 2 minutes and ended with a score of 3:6, 6:2, 6:2 in Svitolina’s favor.

During the match, the Ukrainian served 3 aces, made 6 double faults, and converted 5 break points. Her opponent hit 4 aces, made 8 serving errors, and converted 3 break points.

In the third round, Svitolina will face “neutral” Aryna Sabalenka on Friday, November 13. The winner of this match will most likely secure a place in the semifinals.

As a reminder

In October, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina announced the end of her marriage to French tennis player Gaël Monfils.

Monfils dedicated his farewell performance on the tennis court to his daughter with Svitolina