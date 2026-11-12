$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
11:15 PM • 1576 views
Svitolina secured her first victory at the 2026 WTA Finals and kept her semifinal hopes alive
09:12 PM • 8904 views
The US asks Russia to propose a new security agreement with Europe — media reveal details
07:40 PM • 13104 views
U.S. representatives will deliver a ceasefire proposal to Putin — Zelenskyy expects a response in Dublin
06:51 PM • 14060 views
Who to call when the power goes out — energy officials have provided step-by-step instructionsVideo
06:07 PM • 14026 views
Ukraine's women's youth football team won “gold” at the Youth OlympicsPhotoVideo
November 11, 05:19 PM • 15448 views
On November 12, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity
November 11, 04:47 PM • 20940 views
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers
November 11, 04:05 PM • 24304 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punished
November 11, 02:43 PM • 27168 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhoto
Exclusive
November 11, 02:30 PM • 16409 views
Case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: Judge Chaplytskyi to again appeal to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar over lawyers’ conduct
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Three combat helicopters with their crews crashed in Russia in a single dayNovember 11, 03:03 PM • 5084 views
Fragment of the relics of Saint Nicholas was stolen in France — the suspect confessed to destroying itNovember 11, 03:12 PM • 8994 views
The head of the Russian delegation said that Moscow and Kyiv are "approaching peace"November 11, 03:38 PM • 7692 views
The Russian ambassador to the United States has died suddenlyNovember 11, 04:22 PM • 10437 views
“You’re a little bit**h” — Russian UFC fighter Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian champion Dvalishvili from behindVideo07:08 PM • 5078 views
Publications
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and driversNovember 11, 04:47 PM • 20940 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punishedNovember 11, 04:05 PM • 24304 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhotoNovember 11, 02:43 PM • 27168 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
November 11, 06:41 AM • 56377 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 62599 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Gitanas Nausėda
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Republic of Ireland
United States
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“You’re a little bit**h” — Russian UFC fighter Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian champion Dvalishvili from behindVideo07:08 PM • 5142 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fireNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 23029 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 36370 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 32986 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 29789 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
The Diplomat

Svitolina secured her first victory at the 2026 WTA Finals and kept her semifinal hopes alive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1582 views

Elina Svitolina defeated Karolína Muchová of the Czech Republic in the second round of the 2026 WTA Finals. On Friday, she will face Aryna Sabalenka.

Svitolina secured her first victory at the 2026 WTA Finals and kept her semifinal hopes alive

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina secured her first victory at the 2026 WTA Finals. In the second round, the Ukrainian defeated Czech representative Karolina Muchova, reports UNN.

Details

The match lasted 2 hours and 2 minutes and ended with a score of 3:6, 6:2, 6:2 in Svitolina’s favor.

During the match, the Ukrainian served 3 aces, made 6 double faults, and converted 5 break points. Her opponent hit 4 aces, made 8 serving errors, and converted 3 break points.

In the third round, Svitolina will face “neutral” Aryna Sabalenka on Friday, November 13. The winner of this match will most likely secure a place in the semifinals.

As a reminder

In October, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina announced the end of her marriage to French tennis player Gaël Monfils.

Monfils dedicated his farewell performance on the tennis court to his daughter with Svitolina05.11.26, 03:20 • 5349 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports