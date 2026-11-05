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Monfils dedicated his farewell performance on the tennis court to his daughter with Svitolina

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Gaël Monfils addressed his daughter Skai during the ceremony at the Paris Masters. Exactly 8 years ago, the Frenchman began a relationship with Elina Svitolina.

Monfils dedicated his farewell performance on the tennis court to his daughter with Svitolina

Former world No. 6 and ex-husband of Ukraine's No. 1 tennis player Elina Svitolina, Gaël Monfils, addressed their daughter Skai during a ceremony honoring him at the Paris Masters. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Monfils recalled a conversation in which Skai expressed her desire to one day become a tennis champion.

Skai, your father was a tennis player. He loved tennis. He grew up in Paris, where he had wonderful support. From the bottom of my heart, I hope that you will become a great champion in everything you do, and that one day you will play here, in Paris

- Monfils said.

He added that he truly wanted to dedicate the "final stage of his career" to his daughter, since "today is a special date for our family, because exactly eight years ago I began a relationship with your mother."

Reminder

In October, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina announced the end of her marriage to French tennis player Gaël Monfils. On Instagram on October 19, the athlete explained that she needed to find her way back to herself.

Gaël Monfils ended his career after announcing his divorce from Svitolina - L'Équipe20.10.26, 02:46 • 5679 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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