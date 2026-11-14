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Putin issued an ultimatum to the United Kingdom: it concerns nuclear weapons and Ukraine - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

Russia has included a demand that British nuclear weapons not be used to protect other European states. The Kremlin also wants to stop the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

Putin issued an ultimatum to the United Kingdom: it concerns nuclear weapons and Ukraine - The Telegraph

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has issued yet another ultimatum, this time to the United Kingdom. This is reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the demand was included in a list of proposals prepared by the Russians regarding the termination of the war. The Kremlin insists that Britain must not use its nuclear capabilities to protect other European states.

The Telegraph also reports that Russia is ready to consider the possibility of a ceasefire only if its demands are met. Moscow is also demanding an end to the supply of Western weapons, military equipment, and other products to Ukraine.

Context

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia demands that NATO not only refrain from admitting Ukraine, but also expel Finland from the Alliance, as well as abandon the deployment of NATO military bases in the Baltic states. At the same time, the Kremlin's demands concern Moldova and Belarus.

The Kremlin wants full control over the entire Donbas, including the territories controlled by Ukraine. The Russian plan also envisages abandoning the deployment of NATO military bases in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as Finland's withdrawal from the alliance.

In addition, the Russians demand that Ukraine officially renounce integration into NATO, enshrine its non-aligned status in the Constitution of Ukraine, and "demilitarize" the seaports of the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. In practice, this means that Ukraine would be unable to use them as naval bases.

Reminder

The United States asked Russia to prepare a new proposal for a future security agreement with Europe that would provide for steps by the Russian Federation aimed at reducing tensions on the continent.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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