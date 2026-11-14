The Russian Security Council allegedly decided at a closed meeting to lift the tacit ban on the physical elimination of Ukraine’s military and political leadership. This was reported by Russian "media," UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, Russian security forces demanded permission to physically destroy Ukraine’s highest military and political leadership. The ongoing attacks on the Leningrad region, particularly on the strategic port of Ust-Luga, allegedly became the final straw.

It was also reported that Russian security forces demanded abandoning the former tacit agreements not to target Zelenskyy and his entourage and allowing the physical elimination of representatives of the Ukrainian authorities.

At the same time, according to reports from the "media" of the aggressor country, participants in the same meeting acknowledged that, despite substantial financial expenditures, Russian air defenses are unable to completely protect the entire country from drone attacks.

It is also noted that Russian aviation may bomb Kyiv’s government quarter, while the security services will attempt to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorism.

To recap

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov called for the destruction of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Dnipro. He stated that Russia allegedly "warns first and then destroys."