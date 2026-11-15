Beyoncé revealed the secret of her wedding to Jay-Z after 18 years – even the guests did not know what they had been invited to

American singer Beyoncé has shared little-known details of her secret wedding to rapper Jay-Z for the first time. The star admitted that most of the invitees did not even suspect they would become guests at a wedding ceremony. Harper's Bazaar reports this, citing the artist's interview with i-D magazine, UNN writes.

Details

Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married on April 4, 2008, in New York. Despite their worldwide popularity, the couple decided to hold an intimate ceremony at home, inviting only their closest relatives and friends.

To avoid publicity, the couple told most of the guests that they were organizing an ordinary party. Only upon arrival did the invitees learn that they had actually come to a wedding.

The singer also spoke about the special significance of her wedding dress. Instead of an outfit from a famous fashion house, she chose a dress specially created for her by her mother, Tina Knowles.

My favorite dress, which my mother made, is my wedding dress. It was incredibly simple and made with love Beyoncé shared.

The wedding date was also symbolic. The number 4 has special significance for the couple: Beyoncé was born on September 4, while Jay-Z was born on December 4.

Today, the couple is raising three children—a daughter, Blue Ivy, and twins, Rumi and Sir. Despite their long marriage and status as one of the most famous couples in show business, the artists continue to protect their private lives from undue attention.

Jay-Z may become the headliner of the 2027 Super Bowl – media reports