Jay-Z may become the headliner of the 2027 Super Bowl – media reports

American rapper Jay-Z may headline the halftime show at the 2027 Super Bowl. According to media reports, the artist is considering performing in person at one of the most popular television events in the United States. Just Jared reports this, citing Puck, writes UNN.

Details

According to journalists, several sources confirmed that Jay-Z could be the show’s headliner. At the same time, organizers have not yet officially announced his participation.

Since 2019, the rapper has been involved in organizing musical performances at the Super Bowl through his company Roc Nation. If the information is confirmed, he will take the stage himself this time.

Who else was considered for the performance

Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Bieber were previously mentioned among the possible performers.

Journalists also suggest that other well-known artists, including Beyoncé, could join Jay-Z for the performance. However, there is no information yet about the invited guests.

The official announcement of the 2027 Super Bowl headliner is expected soon.

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