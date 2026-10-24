Drake celebrated his 40th birthday with a Backstreet Boys performance and gifts for guests

Rapper Drake threw a lavish party to celebrate his 40th birthday in New York. One of the evening’s highlights was a performance by the Backstreet Boys, while guests received designer gifts and even had a chance to win up to $1 million. TMZ reports, citing UNN.

Details

"Drake celebrated his milestone 40th birthday in grand fashion, taking over New York with an extravagant party featuring a surprise performance by the Backstreet Boys, luxurious gifts and huge cash prizes," the publication writes.

In particular, the celebration took place on Friday at the exclusive Casa Cipriani hotel in New York. According to the publication, more than 400 guests from the artist’s inner circle were invited to the event, and the American boy band Backstreet Boys performed for them.

The gifts for attendees included designer bags from Chanel and Hermès.

"But the surprises did not end there… Drake even organized a game show where lucky guests had a chance to win cash prizes ranging from tens of thousands of dollars to an astonishing $1 million," the publication writes.

We remind you

Usher celebrated his 48th birthday with LeBron James, who gave him a cake during a golf game. In the evening, the singer gathered friends at a piano bar.