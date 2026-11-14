Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect it

In Ukraine, nearly 1.9 million people have a confirmed diagnosis of diabetes mellitus, including around 17,000 children. Since the beginning of 2026, the disease has been diagnosed for the first time in nearly 259,000 patients. The largest number of new cases was recorded among people aged 40 to 64. In this group, the disease was diagnosed for the first time in more than 117,000 patients.

UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the National Health Service of Ukraine, published ahead of World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14.

Details

According to the electronic healthcare system (EHS), as of November 1, 2026, more than 1.87 million patients with diabetes mellitus live in Ukraine. From the beginning of the year through the end of October, the diagnosis was established for the first time in more than 258,000 people.

Diabetes mellitus: what kind of disease is it and what should you know about it?

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that diabetes mellitus is a chronic disease in which the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or the body cannot use it effectively. Prolonged elevated blood glucose levels can lead to damage to the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, eyes, and nervous system. Type 2 diabetes poses a particular danger because it can develop for years without pronounced symptoms. That is why doctors emphasize the importance of regular preventive examinations.

For the early detection of the disease, Ukraine has a national program called "Health Screening 40+". It provides preventive examinations for people aged 40 and older, including assessments of the risks of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. According to the Ministry of Health, in 2026, type 2 diabetes mellitus was detected for the first time in 23,000 people during examinations conducted under the program. Information about the participation requirements and the choice of a healthcare facility is available on the official website screening.moz.gov.ua.

Diabetes medicines: does the state cover their cost and how can patients obtain the drugs?

In Ukraine, particular attention is being paid to providing patients with the necessary medicines. In 2026, the "Affordable Medicines" reimbursement program underwent its largest expansion for people with diabetes since insulin preparations were included in it in 2021.

Currently, under the program, patients can receive glucose-lowering medicines, insulin, and blood glucose meter test strips free of charge or with partial co-payment. During the first ten months of 2026, 906,000 patients received medicines for the treatment of type 2 diabetes through the program. This is 25% more than during the whole of 2025. Overall, from the beginning of the year through the end of October, more than 944,000 people with diabetes mellitus used medicines and medical devices under the reimbursement program at least once.

To obtain the necessary medicines, patients must contact a doctor, who will issue the relevant electronic prescription.

Diagnosis and prevention of diabetes in Ukraine

Under the Medical Guarantees Program, people with diabetes have access to diagnosis, treatment, and regular medical monitoring. Doctors recommend consulting a family doctor if persistent thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, increased fatigue, or deteriorating vision occurs.

To reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, specialists advise following a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy body weight, engaging in regular physical activity, and quitting smoking.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that the timely detection of diabetes, appropriate treatment, and continuous monitoring of blood glucose levels help prevent dangerous complications and preserve patients' quality of life.

Reminder

In 2026, scientists identified changes in immune cells that may predict the development of diabetes and other diseases years before symptoms appear.