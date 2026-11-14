Ukraine's national football team narrowly lost to Northern Ireland 0:1 in a Nations League match. This was the team's third consecutive defeat under Italian coach Andrea Maldera, significantly complicating Ukraine's fight to retain its place in its division, reports UNN.

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In the first half, the Ukrainian team controlled the ball more, but was unable to capitalize on its advantage. The teams went into halftime with the score tied at 0:0.

After the break, Northern Ireland began to play more actively on the counterattack and create dangerous chances near Ukraine's goal. One such attack ended with a goal, which decided the outcome of the match.

The Ukrainians were unable to recover, suffering their third consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Andrea Maldera's team now faces a decisive match against the Georgia national team, which will take place in a few days.

In the event of defeat in the final match, Ukraine will be relegated to the lower division of the Nations League. Thus, the final game of the group stage will be decisive for the Ukrainian team's further fate in the tournament.

The Norway–Wales match featuring star player Haaland will be officiated by a Ukrainian refereeing team