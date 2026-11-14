The Norway–Wales match featuring star player Haaland will be officiated by a Ukrainian refereeing team

Ukrainian referee Oleksii Derevinskyi has been appointed to officiate the UEFA Nations League match between the national teams of Norway and Wales. The match featuring star Norwegian striker Erling Haaland will take place in Oslo on November 14. This was reported by UEFA's official website, according to UNN.

Details

Derevinskyi will serve as the referee for the match. Ukrainian officials Oleksii Myronov and Svitlana Hrushko will assist him on the lines.

Another representative of Ukraine, Dmytro Panchyshyn, will serve as the fourth official.

Belgian Jan Boterberg will be responsible for the video assistant referee (VAR) system, while Ukrainian Denys Shurman will serve as his assistant.

Thus, as many as five representatives of Ukraine will be part of the officiating team for the Norway–Wales match.

The match will take place on November 14 in Oslo, the capital of Norway. Kickoff is scheduled for 19:00.

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