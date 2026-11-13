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Shaparenko is feeling unwell, Bondar is slightly fatigued – Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Northern Ireland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

Shaparenko is feeling unwell, while Bondar is fatigued after the matches. Their participation in the Nations League game is in doubt. The match will take place on 14\r\nNovember.

Shaparenko is feeling unwell, Bondar is slightly fatigued – Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Northern Ireland
Andrea Maldera

Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldera said that midfielder Mykola Shaparenko is feeling unwell, while defender Valeriy Bondar is fatigued, and therefore their participation in the match against Northern Ireland is in doubt. Maldera said this ahead of the Nations League match, reports UNN

Yes, Anatoliy Trubin will start in goal tomorrow… there will be one more training session, but I am planning to put him in goal. As for the other players, unfortunately, Mykola Shaparenko is feeling unwell. Valeriy Bondar is also a little tired after the recent number of matches. That is all regarding our absences 

- Maldera said. 

He added that the remaining called-up players are ready to take the field. 

As a reminder 

On Saturday, November 14, Ukraine will play away against Group 2B leaders Northern Ireland in the fifth round of the Nations League, which could prove decisive. The match will take place

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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