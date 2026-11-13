Shaparenko is feeling unwell, Bondar is slightly fatigued – Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Northern Ireland

Andrea Maldera

Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldera said that midfielder Mykola Shaparenko is feeling unwell, while defender Valeriy Bondar is fatigued, and therefore their participation in the match against Northern Ireland is in doubt. Maldera said this ahead of the Nations League match, reports UNN.

Yes, Anatoliy Trubin will start in goal tomorrow… there will be one more training session, but I am planning to put him in goal. As for the other players, unfortunately, Mykola Shaparenko is feeling unwell. Valeriy Bondar is also a little tired after the recent number of matches. That is all regarding our absences - Maldera said.

He added that the remaining called-up players are ready to take the field.

As a reminder

On Saturday, November 14, Ukraine will play away against Group 2B leaders Northern Ireland in the fifth round of the Nations League, which could prove decisive. The match will take place.