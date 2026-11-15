The U.S. is preparing direct talks between Russia and Europe on ending the war in Ukraine – Kushner reveals Washington’s next steps

The United States plans to focus its diplomatic efforts on organizing direct talks between russia and European countries. At the same time, Washington is preparing the agenda for the next round of trilateral consultations involving Ukraine, the United States, and russia. American negotiator Jared Kushner reported this on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

Kushner summarized the week during which consultations between Ukraine, russia, and the United States resumed, and American representatives made another visit to moscow.

According to him, the next stage of diplomatic efforts will be to involve European partners in direct dialogue with the russian side.

The focus of our efforts will be direct interaction between moscow and European partners, as well as preparing the agenda for the next round of trilateral talks – Kushner noted.

The United States said compromises are necessary to end the war

The American negotiator emphasized that achieving lasting peace would require serious security guarantees for Ukraine and specific postwar mechanisms that would reduce the risk of a new armed conflict.

According to him, NATO will remain the key foundation of European security. At the same time, additional mechanisms need to be developed to help prevent the escalation of future crises.

Kushner also commented on information about the parties' demands that has recently appeared in the media.

He noted that the maximalist positions of Ukraine and russia are mostly discussed publicly, while behind closed doors, negotiators understand the need for mutual concessions.

During our closed-door negotiations, both sides understand that practical compromises will be needed to end this war – Kushner stated.

At the same time, the American representative did not specify when exactly direct talks between moscow and European countries might take place or whether the russian side had agreed to such a format.

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