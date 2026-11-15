$45.3850.34
ukenru
11:55 PM • 3440 views
The U.S. is preparing direct talks between Russia and Europe on ending the war in Ukraine – Kushner reveals Washington’s next steps
11:17 PM • 7392 views
The United States has reviewed plans for a large-scale troop withdrawal from Europe – the Pentagon is preparing a new scenario for Trump
10:38 PM • 10121 views
The Kremlin proposed that the US divide Europe into spheres of influence – NYT
09:42 PM • 10941 views
Ukraine suffered its third consecutive defeat in the Nations League and came within one step of relegation to the lower division
09:03 PM • 12233 views
Ukrainian F-16s shoot down most of Russia’s jet-powered drones: Defense Ministry asks Canada to expedite the delivery of 20 mm ammunition
08:02 PM • 14011 views
Putin issued an ultimatum to the United Kingdom: it concerns nuclear weapons and Ukraine - The Telegraph
November 14, 05:03 PM • 22114 views
Putin, Trump and Xi to meet next week for talks - Reuters
November 14, 02:59 PM • 34802 views
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect it
November 14, 01:48 PM • 22649 views
Ukraine and russia are preparing a prisoner exchange involving at least 1,000 people - LubinetsVideo
November 14, 01:01 PM • 20255 views
Zelenskyy said that the United States raised the issue of NATO membership alongside the issue of Donbas for the first time - report
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+3°
3.3m/s
89%
759mm
Popular news
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 22400 views
Land scam near "Bukovel": nearly 10 hectares of Carpathian forest are being returned to the statePhotoNovember 14, 02:48 PM • 8300 views
Scandal in world hockey: IIHF challenges Russia’s return over referees’ possible ties to the Russian FederationNovember 14, 04:08 PM • 8170 views
On November 15, round-the-clock power outages will be in effect in Ukraine - where and for how long there will be no electricityNovember 14, 04:31 PM • 12631 views
Phantom cars will patrol the roads of the Lviv and Odesa regions starting November 16November 14, 05:25 PM • 5162 views
Publications
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 34797 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 22497 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 36416 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 82828 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 81757 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Sean Duffy
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Finland
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michelle Pfeiffer celebrated 33 years of marriage to David E. Kelley and revealed the secret to their relationship12:05 AM • 574 views
Svitolina thrashes Czech opponent to reach the final of the prestigious tournament in Indian Wells – the Ukrainian will play Andreeva for the titlePhoto11:13 PM • 2112 views
Earth has acquired a second moon – astronomers have revealed how long it will remain near the planet11:05 PM • 2528 views
Asia held its own "Eurovision" for the first time – who won10:04 PM • 3650 views
Stephen King named the "real reason" behind the massive flight shutdown in the US – what aliens have to do with itPhoto09:28 PM • 4758 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Financial Times
The New York Times
SWIFT

The U.S. is preparing direct talks between Russia and Europe on ending the war in Ukraine – Kushner reveals Washington’s next steps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3454 views

Jared Kushner said that the U.S. would involve Europe in dialogue with Russia and prepare new trilateral consultations. He emphasized security guarantees and compromises.

The U.S. is preparing direct talks between Russia and Europe on ending the war in Ukraine – Kushner reveals Washington’s next steps

The United States plans to focus its diplomatic efforts on organizing direct talks between russia and European countries. At the same time, Washington is preparing the agenda for the next round of trilateral consultations involving Ukraine, the United States, and russia. American negotiator Jared Kushner reported this on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

Kushner summarized the week during which consultations between Ukraine, russia, and the United States resumed, and American representatives made another visit to moscow.

According to him, the next stage of diplomatic efforts will be to involve European partners in direct dialogue with the russian side.

The focus of our efforts will be direct interaction between moscow and European partners, as well as preparing the agenda for the next round of trilateral talks

– Kushner noted.

The United States said compromises are necessary to end the war

The American negotiator emphasized that achieving lasting peace would require serious security guarantees for Ukraine and specific postwar mechanisms that would reduce the risk of a new armed conflict.

According to him, NATO will remain the key foundation of European security. At the same time, additional mechanisms need to be developed to help prevent the escalation of future crises.

Kushner also commented on information about the parties' demands that has recently appeared in the media.

He noted that the maximalist positions of Ukraine and russia are mostly discussed publicly, while behind closed doors, negotiators understand the need for mutual concessions.

During our closed-door negotiations, both sides understand that practical compromises will be needed to end this war

– Kushner stated.

At the same time, the American representative did not specify when exactly direct talks between moscow and European countries might take place or whether the russian side had agreed to such a format.

Putin issued the US an ultimatum regarding Ukraine and all of Eastern Europe – NYT revealed the Kremlin's demands14.11.26, 07:59 • 21362 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
United States
Ukraine