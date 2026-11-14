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Putin, Trump and Xi to meet next week for talks - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2678 views

Peskov said an agreement had been reached on a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi. The leaders will discuss the war and nuclear arms control.

Putin, Trump and Xi to meet next week for talks - Reuters

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is due to meet with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as early as next week to discuss a number of issues, including the Russian-Ukrainian war. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to the publication, all three have completely different goals. Putin wants to end the war on his own terms, while Trump, who suffered a defeat at the hands of the Democrats in the recent US elections, wants to conclude a trilateral agreement on the control of nuclear weapons.

But for Xi Jinping, this meeting could entail certain risks, the publication says.

Meanwhile, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that an agreement on a trilateral meeting had already been reached.

Additionally

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff proposed that Russia hold a trilateral meeting with China's participation next month to discuss a plan to end the war in Ukraine.

The proposal is for US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to meet and reach a settlement regarding Ukraine.

Oleksii Buriachenko, President of the International Institute for Security Studies, said in a comment to UNN that the Kremlin is the only party interested in possible trilateral negotiations involving Russia, the US, and China. In particular, this would be aimed at raising the possibility of resolving Russia's war against Ukraine without the participation of Kyiv and Europe. For the US and China, other issues remain priorities instead.

As a reminder

Russia demands that NATO not only refrain from admitting Ukraine, but also expel Finland from the Alliance and abandon the deployment of NATO military bases in the Baltic countries. At the same time, the Kremlin's demands concern Moldova and Belarus.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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