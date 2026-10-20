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Gaël Monfils ended his career after announcing his divorce from Svitolina - L'Équipe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

40-year-old Gaël Monfils suddenly ended his tennis career following news of his divorce from Elina Svitolina. The couple have a daughter, Skai.

Gaël Monfils ended his career after announcing his divorce from Svitolina - L'Équipe

French tennis player Gaël Monfils ended his career prematurely amid his separation from Ukraine's top-ranked player Elina Svitolina. L'Équipe writes, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that the 40-year-old Frenchman suddenly announced his retirement, planning to do so in early November at the Paris Masters 1000 tournament.

When Monfils learned of the news several weeks ago, he could no longer play, prompting him to withdraw (from competing—in tournaments—Ed.) in Lyon and Paris.

- the article says.

The publication notes that Monfils and Svitolina had been together since 2018, had been married since 2021, and are parents to a young daughter, Skai, who was born in October 2022.

We remind you

The day before, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina announced the end of her marriage to French tennis player Gaël Monfils. On Instagram on October 19, the athlete explained that she needed to find her way back to herself.

Svitolina has secured her participation in the WTA Finals18.10.26, 04:55 • 9380 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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