Ilona Staller

75-year-old Ilona Staller, known by her stage name Cicciolina, has announced her intention to run in the 2027 Rome mayoral election. The former pornographic actress and ex-member of the Italian parliament said she wants to make the capital modern and comfortable to live in, UNN reports, citing Bild.

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Staller spoke about her plans on Rai Radio 1. Among the priorities of her future platform, she named repairing damaged roads, increasing the number of trees, and strengthening the police presence on the streets. According to her, the latter is particularly important after a suitcase was stolen from her at a railway station in Rome.

Cicciolina already has political experience. In 1979, she ran in the elections with the environmentalist party Lista del Sole, and in 1987 she was elected to the Italian parliament from the Radical Party. She worked there for five years. During her political career, Staller became famous for provocative actions and initiatives: in particular, she proposed having sex with Saddam Hussein in exchange for compliance with UN resolutions and renouncing war. She never received a response.

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This is not Cicciolina's first attempt to become mayor of Rome. In 2013, she also planned to run, but failed to pass the preliminary selection of candidates. The next local elections in Italy are expected to take place next year.