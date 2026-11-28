Photo: U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Trevor T. McBride/Released

About half a dozen drones swarmed a British military base earlier this month and were not recovered after being repelled by US defensive equipment on site. The Financial Times reports this, citing sources familiar with the situation, writes UNN.

Details

On November 13, an order to shelter in place was issued at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk. The incident was reported at the time, but details were disclosed only to a limited extent.

According to the sources, around six unmanned aerial vehicles were actually spotted flying around the base. They added that Iran was involved in the incident.

Lakenheath, home to the 48th Fighter Wing, is the largest U.S. fighter aviation center in Europe, with nearly 7,000 personnel.

During the incident, American counter-drone technology was successfully used to repel the attack by unmanned aerial vehicles, but British and American military personnel were unable to detect them.

In September, the base confirmed that it was at "Charlie heightened alert," the second-highest threat level declared by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The failure to capture the drones in November left questions about whether any of them were carrying payloads, sources familiar with the incident said.

This means that the U.S. and British authorities cannot rule out the possibility that weapons, espionage equipment, or other equipment had been attached to them.

The incident is one of a series of security incidents that occurred this year at British bases used by the U.S. Air Force, including an alleged terrorist plot at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Tehran denies any involvement.

On November 13, the U.S. Air Force confirmed that it had responded to "suspicious unauthorized drone activity" at the base, adding that "no personnel, aircraft, or infrastructure were affected."

Suspicious drone activity detected at a US airbase in Britain – military responds to the threat

On Friday, U.S. Air Forces in Europe declined to discuss counter-drone systems for operational security reasons, but a spokesperson urged the local community to "remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to local authorities."

The UK Ministry of Defence said that protecting military bases was a "top priority," adding: "We are constantly reviewing and strengthening our security measures."

The Ministry of Defence Police and Suffolk Constabulary worked closely with U.S. Air Force security forces to respond to the incident, which was "quickly resolved," the ministry said.

The UK is investing £470 million (more than €560 million) in strengthening security at military facilities, including enhanced physical protection, surveillance, and counter-drone capabilities.

According to Sky News, the Royal Air Force is moving some aircraft into hangars overnight and plans to install anti-drone netting around other unprotected aircraft.

The British RAF is hiding fighter jets due to the threat of drone attacks

Nick Timothy, Member of Parliament for West Suffolk and the Conservative Party's shadow Cabinet Office minister, expressed concern on Friday about the potential danger to RAF Mildenhall, also located in Suffolk, in the event of an attack on the Sunnica solar and battery power station, which is being built 2.5 km away.

He told the FT that the Ministry of Defence "admitted to me that it had not considered the risk of sabotage or arson when it was consulted as part of the planning process, although MI5 and others had been warning for years that hostile states would attack infrastructure in this way."

A UK government spokesperson said: "All projects undergo a thorough planning process in which security is taken into account."

British intelligence agency MI5 warned defense companies that they are targets of Russian attacks