Britain’s domestic intelligence service MI5 has warned British defense companies of an increased risk of Russian attacks, such as arson, because of their support for Ukraine. Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

On November 24, British intelligence held a closed-door meeting with chief executives and leading figures in the domestic defense industry to inform them about the threat originating from Moscow.

Following the meeting, the UK’s National Protective Security Authority (NPSA) — an MI5 unit responsible for security — issued a public warning to British organizations involved in providing assistance to Ukraine in the war, warning that the Russian state is targeting them.

The move comes after attempted acts of sabotage against European defense facilities increased this year.

The UK already has protective measures in place for critical national infrastructure and defense companies, including specialized security for nuclear facilities, as well as intelligence and counterterrorism services. However, it is now asking companies to take steps to protect themselves from the danger.

UK Minister for the Armed Forces Louise Sandger-Jones said in a statement following the meeting that defense companies had been advised to take "practical steps to protect their employees, technology and supply chains" in light of the growing Russian threat.

These steps include removing information about companies from websites and social media, including information about defense facilities, weapons, operations and employees’ duties.

The NPSA also recommended that defense company employees "avoid predictable routines where possible," making it more difficult for them to become targets for Russia through its proxies or intelligence services.

In September, a British citizen from Swindon was charged with national security offenses after allegedly taking part in a plan developed on behalf of Russia’s GRU to sabotage drone-manufacturing plants.

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