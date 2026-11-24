President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will appeal to the new U.S. Congress, controlled by Democrats, to increase pressure on Russia if U.S. President Donald Trump is unable to convince Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to end the war by the end of the year. Bloomberg reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Ukraine will seek a powerful package of U.S. military aid and tougher sanctions against Russia if a peace agreement acceptable to Ukraine is not reached, Zelenskyy said in an interview with Bloomberg late on Monday, November 23.

There must be such a level of support for Ukraine and such sanctions that they send a clear signal to the Russians. It is time to sit down at the negotiating table and end the war - Zelenskyy said.

These comments, the publication notes, "are the strongest hint that Zelenskyy will try to use Trump's latest electoral defeats to push Russia toward peace negotiations." The Republican Party suffered significant defeats in this month's midterm elections, which gave Democrats a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, when the new Congress begins its work in January.

On peace negotiations

U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are insisting on a peace agreement "as soon as possible," ideally by January, Zelenskyy said. Ukraine risks facing demands for significant concessions, he said, while Putin is showing no signs of readiness to end the war.

There is a desire to act very quickly, and both we and the Russians understand this. We understand what the price may be. We also very much want peace, but not at Ukraine's expense alone - Zelenskyy said.

The U.S. president and the Kremlin leader discussed Ukraine during talks in China last week, where Trump called Putin "my friend." He later called skeptical European leaders who had gathered in Berlin to tell them that Putin wants to end the full-scale invasion that Russia launched in 2022, the publication notes.

Axios revealed the details of the talks in Berlin, including Trump's call after the summit with Xi and Putin

Kushner and Witkoff also met with Putin in Moscow and with Zelenskyy in Dublin earlier this month after the first U.S.-led talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi since February.

On Patriot missiles

Zelenskyy urged Ukraine's allies to increase the supply of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems to deter Russian ballistic missile attacks, as he pointed to acute shortages and delivery delays.

Please cover our needs at least for the entire month of December. Why? Because I am still counting on being able, so to speak, to find a new approach to the new Congress in January or February - Zelenskyy said.

Pentagon has not yet approved the Patriot missiles already allocated to Ukraine, FT reports

"The delivery of 48 Patriot missiles is delayed, while the package still does not have the authorization of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth," he said. Even with this delivery, Ukraine will fall significantly short of its Patriot needs, Zelenskyy said.

He previously told Bloomberg that the U.S. has been supplying 12 Patriot interceptor missiles per month since last year—approximately one-quarter of the number promised under President Joe Biden's administration.

"It is very unpleasant that amid all these negotiations over how to end the war, Ukraine is facing not only cuts in the supply of Patriot interceptor missiles, but also delivery delays," Zelenskyy said.

On Starshield

He also confirmed that restrictions on Ukraine's use of SpaceX Starshield terminals, which provide the military with satellite internet connectivity, remain in effect. The use of the terminals is restricted in territories occupied by Russia, which hampers Ukraine's air defense, he said.

"America is putting itself in a very uncomfortable position," Zelenskyy said. "Politically, it looks as though it is following the same course as Putin, who wants to force Ukraine to capitulate," he added.

NATO Secretary General Rutte commented on disruptions to Starshield in Ukraine

This is happening as Ukraine prepares for what many consider the hardest winter of the war, now in its fifth year. Russia is carrying out massive drone and missile attacks targeting Ukraine’s energy and heating infrastructure, betting on undermining the population’s morale to secure a victory that is eluding Putin on the battlefield, the outlet writes.

While Russia’s advance along the front line in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine has stalled, its aerial attacks on cities are becoming increasingly sophisticated thanks to the wider use of jet-powered drones that are difficult to intercept.

"In 2026, Putin completely changed the course of the war," Zelenskyy said. "Now his army is waging war against the civilian population. Because the previous stage—troops against troops—produced no results."

In addition to energy facilities, Russia has expanded its list of targets to include water-supply infrastructure and bridges connecting the two banks of the Dnipro River in Kyiv, the outlet writes.

"When someone strikes a wastewater treatment plant with a ballistic missile, can you imagine that it could be accidental?" Zelenskyy said.

Russian attacks and bad weather left parts of 8 regions without power — where outages are occurring