NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commented on the new disruptions to the operation of Starshield and Starlink in Ukraine, saying that "the parties are working very hard to get everything back to normal as soon as possible." He said this to journalists on November 17, arriving at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the "Ramstein" format), reports UNN.

I can assure you that the relevant parties are working very hard to make sure that as soon as possible things are back to normal. I know they are working on that. And whatever we can be helpful, always available, but I now that everything is being done on this – Rutte said.

We remind you

Restrictions on Starshield have been in effect in Ukraine for several days and are widespread. As of November 16, the Pentagon and SpaceX had not provided explanations.

Starshield is a satellite system operated by SpaceX, created for the needs of government agencies and the military. It uses Starlink technologies but is focused on secure communications and the performance of defense tasks.