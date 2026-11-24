New Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure left parts of five regions without electricity as of the morning of November 24. Emergency outages are in effect in Kharkiv region. Bad weather caused power outages in three regions. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Energy.

Where Russia attacked the energy infrastructure

"Over the past day, the enemy continued attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. As a result of the shelling, some consumers in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As noted, despite the difficult conditions and the constant threat of repeated attacks, energy workers continue restoration efforts. Specialists are making every effort to restore electricity as quickly as possible, and with it — warmth and comfort to Ukrainian homes.

"After electricity is restored, temporary voltage fluctuations or repeated emergency outages are possible. During outages, please disconnect powerful electrical appliances from the network, and after power returns, turn them on gradually. This will help protect equipment from damage and reduce the load on the energy system," the energy workers said.

The President’s response to the Russian attacks

"I held a conference call. Last night, the Russians focused their strikes on Zhytomyr region — on electricity distribution and transmission infrastructure. The defenses worked. There were reports on the situation in Dnipropetrovsk region — in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad and other cities and communities. The electricity situation is difficult, but the necessary forces have been engaged to restore it. It is important that the work be accelerated. I am grateful to everyone working in Odesa and the region, repairing the networks and ensuring alternative supply routes," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media.

"Together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we updated the needs in Zaporizhzhia for protection against Russian strikes — I am counting on additional forces. The Minister of Energy of Ukraine reported on the implementation of the steps we agreed on to increase electricity generation and shorten the timelines for restoring energy facilities after Russian strikes. Separately, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine reported on the use of our long-range weapons and the preparation of new support packages from our partners. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Power outages caused by bad weather

"Due to adverse weather conditions, 176 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Poltava regions remain without electricity," the statement from the Ministry of Energy said.

Repair crews are already working to restore electricity supplies.

Emergency outages and schedules

Throughout November 24, hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, while power limitation schedules apply to industry. Due to ongoing Russian attacks, the situation in the energy system remains dynamic.

According to Ukrenergo, hourly schedules in some regions of Ukraine apply around the clock ⁠to all categories of consumers — from 0.5 to 3.5 queues.

Due to equipment damage caused by previous enemy attacks and a decrease in voltage in the high-voltage network, emergency outages are being imposed in Kharkiv region. The return to predictable schedules will take place after the situation in the energy system stabilizes, the Ministry of Energy said.

Russia attacked a railway station in Korosten: one person was killed and others were injured