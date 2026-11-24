Photo: t.me/UkrzalInfo

Russia attacked the Korosten railway station in Zhytomyr region. One person was killed and two were injured. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia on November 24, showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

An enemy UAV attacked the Korosten railway station. Debris killed one person and injured two others. At the time of the strike, an electric train was near the station - Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

The Ukrzaliznytsia Monitoring Center, as stated, warned of the threat. "The electric train crew announced an increased danger level and announced an evacuation. Railway workers also evacuated people from the station building. There is a large permanent shelter here, where the railway workers, the electric train crew, and most of the passengers went. None of the workers was injured," the statement said.

"We emphasize once again: after an increased danger level has been announced, it is critically important to strictly follow the railway workers’ instructions and the announcements being made. This saves lives. Remaining near railway infrastructure during an announced period of increased danger, when railway workers are conducting an evacuation, means exposing yourself to mortal danger," Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

What is happening with train services

According to Ukrzaliznytsia data, as of the morning of November 24, 35 long-distance trains are delayed en route. The longest delay is for train 085/086 Dnipro-Holovnyi–Lviv (+5:04). Four regional trains are also delayed, the longest being 895/896 Shostka–Fastiv-1 (+0:47); as are 25 suburban trains, the longest being 6332 Kolosivka–Znamianka-Pas. (+1:35).

Russia’s attack on Zhytomyr region

According to the State Emergency Service, Russia attacked Zhytomyr region again, and six people are known to have been injured.

"Several districts of the region came under enemy strikes over the past day. The attacks caused fires at a critical infrastructure facility, in a warehouse building, and in passenger cars. Private residential buildings, a bus, and trucks were also damaged. Firefighting efforts were complicated by repeated threats of further shelling. Currently, firefighting is still underway at one of the locations," the State Emergency Service noted.

Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, уточнив that "over the past day and during this night, the enemy again attacked the civilian and energy infrastructure of Zhytomyr region."

"In Korosten, a Nova Poshta branch and the warehouse premises of nearby commercial enterprises came under enemy attack. The attack caused a large-scale fire. Rescuers managed to contain it," Bunechko reported on social media on November 24.

"In Zhytomyr, two enterprises came under enemy strikes. A repair workshop, an administrative building, and 36 civilian vehicles were damaged. The roofs and windows of two residential buildings and two educational institutions were also damaged," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

"In Zhytomyr district, the enemy attacked an energy infrastructure facility. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries. Six people were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. They did not require hospitalization," Bunechko stated.

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