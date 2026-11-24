Russia launched 96 drones at Ukraine during the night of November 24, two-thirds of which were jet-powered. Seventy-three of them were shot down or suppressed, including 70% of the jet-powered drones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia struck with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 24 (starting at 18:00 on November 23), the enemy attacked with:

96 Shahed-type attack UAVs (64 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and decoy drones of the “Parody” type;

from the following directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How the air defense forces operated

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 73 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (45 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed aircraft (debris) at 2 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

Russia lost more than 1,800 troops in a day of war in Ukraine