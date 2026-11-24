Over the course of November 23, the enemy lost 1,848 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,641,489 personnel as of November 24.

Reminder

During the night of November 21, the Defense Forces launched a series of strikes on the occupiers’ facilities; in particular, an ammunition depot belonging to an enemy unit, command posts, and a bridge were hit.

Russia's losses in the war may have reached 720,000 — investigation