A unified European armed force, together with NATO and national forces, may be unable to cope with a possible Russian attack. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this during his speech at the 72nd session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, Ukrinform reports.

Details

According to him, he is not opposed to the idea of creating a unified European armed force. At the same time, if such a structure is created, it should replace the national armies of EU countries in order to avoid duplicating functions and responsibilities.

If there is a European armed force, then there cannot also be national armed forces. The United States has a unified armed force. There is no separate army or navy for the state of New York or the state of California. These are unified, integrated armed forces. If Europe can achieve this, that would be excellent - Rutte said.

He expressed doubt that such a format could be implemented in the near future and cited the example of a possible Russian attack on European countries.

"If Putin attacks, we will first need two or three weeks to agree on who will do what, and by then he will probably already be in Rotterdam before we make a decision," the NATO chief predicted.

To remind you

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance would defend every inch of Poland's territory. He made the statement the day after Poland reported that three Russian objects had violated its airspace.

There will be no winners in Russia’s war against Ukraine — Rutte