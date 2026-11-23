Jensen Huang and Donald Trump. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he assured Nvidia’s board of directors that Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as CEO would not pose a threat to US national security, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Trump said he had been in contact with the board of directors since Huang left the position on November 12 after information was disclosed about his extramarital relationships with subordinates and with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen suspected of espionage who has no connection to him whatsoever.

Trump, who considers Huang one of his closest friends in Silicon Valley, insisted on his reinstatement despite revelations about the extraordinarily public intervention by the US president in the company’s decision-making process.

Nvidia returned Jensen Huang to the position of CEO

"The board of directors decided to do what we wanted to do. And one of the things the board of directors wanted to know was whether there was a national security issue?" Trump said in an interview with CNBC after the board announced its decision to reinstate Huang as CEO.

"And after a lot of research... we said: \"No, it’s not a problem\"."

In the CNBC interview, Trump also expressed concern that China could lure Jensen Huang away. "Jensen could take the next plane to China, and I guarantee you they would give him everything he wanted," he said.

Trump did not say whether he had attended any Nvidia board meetings, but told CNBC that he had been represented there. He said he spoke with Jensen Huang on Sunday evening.

In a social media post published earlier on Monday, Trump welcomed the board’s decision and called Jensen Huang "a great patriot and a national asset." He said Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed that the federal government had no evidence that Jensen Huang had engaged in illegal activity.

"The United States government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to national security," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said Jensen Huang’s leadership at Nvidia was necessary to ensure the company’s continued success, as well as that of the US economy.

The US government is investigating whether Alice Huang was a Chinese asset, Trump said. He told CNBC that he did not ask Chinese President Xi Jinping whether Alice Huang was a spy when the two leaders met last week.

On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Alice Huang had maintained contact with an official from China’s main intelligence service for more than a year — at the same time that she was having an affair with the CEO of Nvidia.

Additionally

Last week, as he left Washington for a trip to Asia, the US president said he had no objection to Huang returning to the company, adding: "I think he learned a big lesson."

At a White House briefing after the trip on Friday, Trump’s words became sharper. He said he would like the former Nvidia executive to "make a big apology and come back," adding: "I discussed this with President Xi, and he said: \"Oh, brilliant, brilliant — he’s a brilliant man.\" He is."

On Sunday evening, Trump posted on Truth Social that he hoped Nvidia’s board of directors would hire Huang again: "That would be best for the company, as well as for the United States."

This change in course led to Nvidia shares rising 33%, also helping shares of other chip-related companies increase. According to Trump’s latest financial disclosure, published on Thursday, Trump purchased up to $265,000 worth of Nvidia shares in September and sold up to $15,000 worth, several weeks before reports emerged about Huang’s relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

Bitcoin jumped after Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO

"Separately, NVIDIA should continue a thorough internal investigation into the company’s compliance with US export controls to ensure that it fulfills its legal obligations and patriotic duty to protect US national security," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

US lawmakers questioned Trump’s awareness of Huang’s personal life.

Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee were not briefed on the decision, an aide said Monday.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn questioned the board of directors’ decision that Huang’s reinstatement did not pose a security threat. "No threat to national security? What is that based on?" Cornyn wrote in a post on X.