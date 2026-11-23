McDonald’s launches a menu inspired by "Home Alone" — when it will be available for purchase in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The festive menu will include pizza-flavored fries, a sauce, and McFlurry with Oreo and M&M’s. Collectible socks will also be released.
Ukrainian McDonald’s restaurants will introduce a menu inspired by the film "Home Alone" on December 2, UNN reports, citing McDonald’s official Instagram page.
We are already preparing an order for Kevin, too. 2.12
According to social media posts, the new menu inspired by the film "Home Alone" will include pizza-flavored fries, tomato-Parmesan sauce, and an Oreo and M&M’s McFlurry. The collaboration will also feature collectible socks.
It is also already possible to see online which toys and socks complement the holiday menu.