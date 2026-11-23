Ukrainian McDonald’s restaurants will introduce a menu inspired by the film "Home Alone" on December 2, UNN reports, citing McDonald’s official Instagram page.

We are already preparing an order for Kevin, too. 2.12 - the statement reads.

According to social media posts, the new menu inspired by the film "Home Alone" will include pizza-flavored fries, tomato-Parmesan sauce, and an Oreo and M&M’s McFlurry. The collaboration will also feature collectible socks.

It is also already possible to see online which toys and socks complement the holiday menu.